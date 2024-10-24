ASK HOLLY: 'My teen spirals when things don't go her way. How do I stop it?'

But if you think what we're dealing with is common-variety teenage drama, then you're in the right place because I have plenty of experience with that.

Both my own and my kids'.

Our kids' worlds are small. Some smaller than others, of course, but for many, they're very used to the way things operate at home, with us smoothing the way for them and most of their time dictated by our schedules.

They are also living more than half their lives in the digital world, where they appear to have complete control — over who they talk to and interact with, and when. Able to predict the weather, to know exactly when the video they're watching will end.

They know if they want something — takeaway, new trainers or to know where their best friend is right now — they can, with a tap or two (and, um, maybe our card details).

So perhaps now, more than ever, anything that seems slightly uncontrollable, unpredictable and unexpected feels more foundation-shaking than ever.

I have advice for halting an ordinary, simple-scale spiral: get in the car.

My daughter and I have been driving around together a lot, doing the work we've done this year with Bob Jane T-Marts and it's an unusual circumstance that re-creates a very real moment. A silent sulk can turn into careful words when the music's on, and there's no-one around but you two.