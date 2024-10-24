ASK HOLLY: 'My teen spirals when things don't go her way. How do I stop it?'

Dear Holly,
Like almost every parent I've ever met, I'm worried about my kid's resilience.
It seems to me that whenever anything goes a little off-script for my 15-year-old — she doesn't get chosen for a particular sports team, the weather ruins a planned outing with her friends or her brother takes the last Tim Tam — it's the end of the known universe.
I know that high emotions are part of being a teenager, but really, I worry that if a lost shoe can start a spiral, she's really going to struggle when life gets, you know, properly hard.
Any advice?
Thanks,
Perplexed Mum.
***
Dear Perplexed Mum (great name, btw),
Look, despite the fact that I host regular therapy sessions with my daughter when she's trapped in the car with me — sorry, I mean coming with me on those much-anticipated trips to Bob Jane T-Marts — I'm not a psychologist. And of course, if you are genuinely worried about your daughter's anxiety levels, you should seek out one of those.