Reopened inquest examines if William Tyrell's foster mum covered up this death.

A police theory that William Tyrrell's foster mother loaded his body into a car and disposed of it close to where he died will be examined as an inquest into the toddler's disappearance reopens.
The three-year-old went missing while playing at his foster grandmother's home in Kendall, on the NSW mid-north coast, on September 12, 2014.
On Monday, counsel assisting Gerard Craddock SC reopened the inquest for a fifth round of evidence, saying the focus would be on a theory the foster mother was involved in unlawfully disposing of William's body after his accidental death.