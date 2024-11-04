Reopened inquest examines if William Tyrell's foster mum covered up this death.

After the three-year-old died at the Kendall property, police believe the foster mum might have loaded his body into her own mother's Mazda before driving down the road to dispose of his remains, deputy NSW coroner Harriet Grahame heard.

It was only then that she called triple zero, according to investigators' theory.

"Police assert that she must have quickly resolved that if the accidental death were to be discovered, she might lose (her other foster child)," Mr Craddock said.

The foster mother has always denied having anything to do with William's disappearance.

Evidence will be given from a truck driver who drove past where the foster mother allegedly disposed of the body at the time.

The inquest into William's disappearance began in March 2019 but was adjourned in October 2020.

No one has been charged in the case and a $1 million reward for information still stands.

Despite a decade-long investigation involving hundreds of persons of interest and dozens of searches, no trace of the boy - last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit - has been found.

In November, 2021 police launched a fresh, month-long search for William's remains that concluded without any obvious breakthroughs.