'I tried 3 Gen Z-approved exercises in a month and I need to lay down.'

As an "elder" Millennial, I've noticed that my exercise routines have been, well, lacking lately. And all across my algorithms are #fitspo Gen Zs having the time of their lives, trying new, fun types of workouts, so I thought if you can't beat 'em, join 'em… So I did. Over the course of a month, I dipped my toes into a run club, netball team and a retro dance class.
Before diving into my fitness adventures, I want to address the elephant in the room. As a 40-something embarking on some fairly high-impact exercise, I needed to ensure I'm looking after my health.