'I tried 3 Gen Z-approved exercises in a month and I need to lay down.'

Like shoes built for comfort, support and plenty of water. Too often, we let things like sore joints hold us back from trying new activities or getting the movement we love. But it doesn't have to be that way.

That's where Caltrate Joint Health comes in. This triple-benefit daily tablet aims to support joint health, mobility and help with healthy cartilage recovery. It contains UC-II Collagen, a form of undenatured type II collagen, which is different from the commonly known hydrolysed collagen because it is made through a patented process that works with the body's natural processes to help enhance healthy joint function and reduce mild joint pain.

It helps keep you moving by helping to improve joint health in as early as 30 days, so you can focus on crushing your workouts.

Now, onto my month of torture... I mean, exercise.

Run Club: Where public shame is a great motivator.

When I announced I was joining a run club, the response was a resounding, "Why on earth would you want to do that?" Fair question. But I've always found that public shame is a great motivator when it comes to fitness.

To blend in with my Gen Z crowd, I made sure to look the part. Crew socks? Check. Youthful demeanour? Well, I tried. As we set off, I felt pretty good. Sure, everyone else was leaving me in the dust, but I was moving.

The silver lining of run club is that I wasn't allowed to stop. Well, I was, of course, 'allowed to,' but I felt like I couldn't. Peer pressure kept me going, and for that, I would do it again.