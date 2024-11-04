Ella had her whole life ahead of her. Then the schoolgirl started getting messages online.

Ella Catley-Crawford was a "bright and quirky" 12-year-old.

An only child, Ella was the love of her mum Julie Crawford's life.

The Brisbane schoolgirl had her whole life ahead of her.

Instead, her heartbroken mother is facing the unimaginable reality of life without her "best friend" after Ella took her life following relentless online bullying.

Ella was excited to start the year with an academic scholarship to a prestigious girls' school in Brisbane. But this joy was short lived.

"After just one term, she became the victim of a cruel catfishing scheme orchestrated by girls who preyed on her vulnerability," her family wrote in a GoFundMe.

Julie gave her daughter a phone to keep her entertained on the bus to and from school, but she banned her from apps such as TikTok and Snapchat.