'My sister-in-law was 23 when she met a man at church. Soon he had complete control over her.'

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.

Kay* was just 23 when she met Ken* at church. At the time she was a church leader, and he was merely part of the congregation. Her long-term partner had recently left her, and she was struggling through her final year at university, leaving Kay particularly vulnerable.

According to Kay's brother-in-law, Peter*, Ken seized the opportunity.

"It began with bizarre love-bombing," says Peter. "In the first months, he borrowed money from a friend and bought her a road bike.

"Another time, while she was studying in a library, he filmed around 20 people delivering her chocolate bars, one after the other."

Back then, Peter and his wife, Jenny* – Kay's sister – didn't understand the red flags of future abuse, including love bombing. But the behaviour struck them as odd, and they were already concerned about Kay joining the church, which according to Peter, operates "like a cult".

"It works like this, if you're popular and good looking and you dress well, they put a spotlight on you. So when Kay and Ken started dating, the church validated the 'popular' relationship by appointing them leaders of a new connect group."