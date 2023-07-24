James Van Der Beek starred in Dawson's Creek for 5 years. Here's what his life looks like now.

From Capeside, Massachusetts to Springwood, Texas, James Van Der Beek has a thing for small towns.
The actor rose to fame as the face of the idyllic, fictional Capeside in Dawson's Creek. Twenty years later, he and his family live world's away from that seaside New England location, on a ranch south of Austin in the Lone Star State.
Here, Van Der Beek, now 46, regularly shares updates from his home with wife Kimberly Brook and their six children: daughters Olivia, 12, Annabel, nine, Emilia, seven and Gwendolyn, five, and sons Joshua, 11, and Jeremiah, one.
In September 2020, the Van Der Beek family moved from their home in Los Angeles to Texas.
"We wanted to get the kids out of Los Angeles. We wanted to give them space and we wanted them to live in nature," he explained to Austin Lifestyle.