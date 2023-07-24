James Van Der Beek starred in Dawson's Creek for 5 years. Here's what his life looks like now.

"It's expansive and nature will hug you and heal you," Brook added, sharing that the couple had experienced two miscarriages at 17 weeks in 2019 and 2020, and felt like the relocation would be healing.

He has spoken at length about fatherhood over the years, and regularly muses on his learnings, mistakes and observations on his socials.

"I think fatherhood changes you from the inside out," he told People in 2020. "It's not this thing where you think, 'Oh, I have to be responsible, I have to take more on.' You just want to, almost automatically."

Since playing Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, Van Der Beek made a career of television films and multiple-episode arcs in shows like How I Met Your Mother and One Tree Hill.

He had a main role in cult comedy Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and in 2019, placed fifth in the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars.

His move to Texas didn't need to impact his career, but it did.

"Living in Texas, I've been offered basically everything that I thought I really wanted before, and I just haven't had it in me to say yes, to leave where we're at," Van Der Beek told Good Morning America in May 2023.

"But I think it's time. My big thing is that my kids come with me, so we'll all go wherever we're going and figure it out."

This means Van Der Beek has had a three-year break from acting, but he's still tuned into what's going on in Hollywood.

He shared a video on social media in solidarity with the writers and actors strikes while on a family holiday.