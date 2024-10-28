'I'm a mum of 3. Here are 4 weeknight dinner hacks... that actually work.'

If there are two words that strike exhaustion into the heart of any busy parent, "weeknight dinner" would have to be high on the list.
After a hectic day of school and work, tackling dinner can honestly seem almost as much effort as the recent 30km race I ran. It's messy, exhausting and more often than not, someone cries.
I'm always on the hunt for easy, practical ways to make mealtimes more efficient and thankfully, after 13 years and three children, I've come up with some ways to make the process a whole lot more enjoyable. Here are my four favourites.