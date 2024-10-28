'I'm a mum of 3. Here are 4 weeknight dinner hacks... that actually work.'

1. Plan ahead and make one meal work for the masses.

It may seem so incredibly obvious, but planning ahead is honestly the absolute key to minimising stress and maximising efficiency at dinner time.

As a busy working mum with three kids all involved in after-school activities, I would have absolutely run away and joined the circus without prior planning. I have always been a big advocate for the whole family eating the same meal, even when my kids were younger.

The best way to do this was to plan our meals ahead of time then deconstruct each to make them suit even the fussiest family member.

For example, chicken caesar salad is an absolute fave in our house and is a winner as a big batch makes enough for five servings of dinner AND lunch for my husband and I the next day. The two youngest in my family aren't massive fans of the dressing, so for them, I serve up the different parts (chicken, lettuce, egg, bacon, croutons) separately then throw everything together in the bowl for the rest of us.

This way, I'm cooking once, eating twice (dinner and lunch) and everyone is enjoying the same meal. Same goes for when I was eating gluten-free. I modified recipes, like spaghetti bolognese, so that the bulk could be made to suit everyone and then I just changed things like the pasta to suit. It saves time, money and energy which is always a win.

2. Streamline the clean-up.

No matter how clean and tidy my dining room is before dinner, the aftermath makes it look like a pack of wild animals have torn through the space, leaving complete carnage in their wake. I continue to be puzzled by just how much mess three small people can make, but that's a conundrum for another day.