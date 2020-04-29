In 2011, 16yo Courtney Stodden married 51yo Doug Hutchison. This is her life now.

Warning: This post deals with distressing content and may be triggering for some people.

Courtney Stodden was 16 years old when her father walked her down the aisle to a man three times her age.

Courtney’s father was 47, making him four years younger than his daughter’s husband, 51-year-old Doug Hutchison.

The aspiring actress and singer was marrying Hutchison, known in Hollywood for his role in The Green Mile alongside Tom Hanks.

The couple met online after Courtney expressed interest in Hutchison’s acting workshop. The first day they met in person, Hutchison proposed and they married in Las Vegas in 2011.

Due to her age, Courtney’s parents had to sign permission forms for their daughter to marry Hutchison.

“We are totally supportive of this marriage. Doug is a wonderful man and we love him,” Courtney’s mother, Krista Stodden, told Radar Online.

On television, during an interview with Good Morning America, the couple – who made worldwide headlines at the time – announced to the nation that she was a virgin when they married.

Watch: Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison discuss their marriage in this 2011 interview. Post continues below.

Video by ABC News

They were also forced to deny rumours that Courtney had received plastic surgery, with the man 35-years her senior saying, “Courtney’s plastic surgeon was God”.

Asked if she was in the marriage to advance her career, Courtney responded: “If it does, that’s just another beautiful blessing that God hands me. But if I’m just with him for the rest of my life, supporting him, that would make me happy too”.

In 2012, one year into their marriage, they appeared on reality TV show, Couples Therapy.

According to The Daily Beast, the couple had a number of issues observed by the show’s therapist, Dr. Jenn Berman.