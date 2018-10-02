true crime
Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike.
Belinda Jepsen
true crime
Security footage shows who killed Missy Bevers. Three years on, no one has been caught.
Polly Taylor
true crime
"Ireland's Madeleine McCann." Inside the disappearance of six-year-old Irish girl Mary Boyle.
Jessica Staveley
true crime
"Killed them all." Robert Durst was still wearing a mic when he uttered an alleged confession.
Billi Fitzsimons
true crime
Henry Lee Lucas confessed to killing 600 people. But he was lying.
Billi Fitzsimons
true crime
Marguerite Edwards said one night, "our life is too perfect." The next day, she was murdered.
Gemma Bath
true crime
Screams at night and an expressionless killer: What we learnt from the Claremont murder trial.
Gemma Bath
true crime
Finally found: It took 30 years to solve the mystery of what happened to Ursula Barwick.
Jessica Staveley
true crime
A bloodstained club and 'hiding' for 5 minutes: What we know about Theo Hayez's disappearance.
Jessica Staveley
true crime
The Claremont killings: The murder mystery that paralysed Perth.
Belinda Jepsen
true crime
In 2001, Bradley Murdoch murdered Peter Falconio. Peter's girlfriend almost took the blame.
Polly Taylor
true crime
"Go die." Inyoung You sent her boyfriend 47,000 text messages. Then he ended his own life.
Gemma Bath
true crime
In 1977, Suzanne and Susan were killed in their Easey Street home. The case remains unsolved.
Billi Fitzsimons
true crime
After 2.8 million people signed a petition, Rodney Reed's execution has been delayed.
Helen Vnuk
true crime
At 17, Sarah Moore was kicked out of The Family cult. She would never lead a normal life.
Keryn Donnelly
true crime
Anne Hamilton-Byrne adopted dozens of children. Then she starved, drugged and beat them.
Keryn Donnelly
true crime
A Mexican cartel and a polygamous cult have been feuding for years. Now nine people are dead.
Gemma Bath
true crime
"I'm growing up." Quanne convinced her parents to let her walk to school. Then she vanished.
Melody Teh
true crime
true crime
A parting shot to his victims: Inside the final days of Australia's worst serial killer Ivan Milat.
Gemma Bath
true crime
In 1982, Roxlyn Bowie vanished. 37 years later, her husband has been charged with her murder.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
Teacher's Pet Hedley Thomas denies destroying vital evidence in Chris Dawson's trial.
Bella Fowler
true crime
Mr Cruel tormented Melbourne for a decade. 31 years on, we still don't know who he is.
Amy Clark
true crime
In a tiny desert town, two women vanished just 14 months apart. Police suspect murder.
Belinda Jepsen
true crime
The Keli Lane series probed a disturbing theory about her secret pregnancies.
Belinda Jepsen
true crime
One of the most shocking moments in the Keli Lane series came from an unlikely source.
Belinda Jepsen
true crime
Nicole Cartwright circled Sydney by train. Three days later, a stranger found her body.
Belinda Jepsen
news
Almost 45 years after she vanished, Colleen Adams' remains have finally been found.
AAP
true crime
Anna admitted to being homicidal. But nobody listened. Now a man is dead.
Rachel Wagner
true crime
The police woman who had to watch hundreds of child abuse videos in two days.
Rachel Wagner
true crime
The woman who has been on the front-lines of Australia's worst crimes.
Luca Lavigne
true crime
Australia’s greatest detective, Ron Iddles, on the cases that made him cry.
Rachel Wagner
true crime
The mafia murdered someone in a small Aussie town. And got away with it.
Mamamia Podcasts
true crime
TRUE CRIME: Sallie-Anne Huckstepp's killer has never been found.
Luca Lavigne
true crime
TRUE CRIME: This Melbourne mum had a rock thrown through her car window. Days later, she was murdered.
Emily Webb
true crime
tv
The story behind Netflix's chilling new documentary about Canadian killer Luka Magnotta.
Jessica Staveley
true crime
true crime
tv
A woman scorned: The disturbing true story behind the second season of Dirty John.
Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
tv
Terra Newell has shared new details about the night she killed 'Dirty John' Meehan.
Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
tv
Big news, Dirty John fans: Season 2 is in the works. Here's what we know so far.
Bella Fowler
Bella Fowler
news
Teacher's Pet Hedley Thomas denies destroying vital evidence in Chris Dawson's trial.
Bella Fowler
true crime
The 'new Teacher's Pet' delves into the mystery of another missing mother, Marion Barter.
Polly Taylor
news
Shanelle Dawson says there was always one thing missing from the house in Bayview.
Keryn Donnelly
news
Lynette Dawson's daughter Shanelle breaks down in her first TV appearance.
Jessica Chambers
entertainment
"It speaks to a truth in all of us." The real reason we can't get enough of true crime.
Benjamin Stevenson
true crime
Unravel: Snowball – The real faces behind the gripping true crime podcast.
Jessica Staveley
true crime
Wallace Souza hosted a popular true crime show. Police believe he killed people for ratings.
Chelsea McLaughlin
true crime
Jennifer was followed home by two men. 24 hours later she, and her daughters, were dead.
Nama Winston
true crime
New podcast The Lighthouse examines the baffling disappearance of 18-year-old Theo Hayez in Byron Bay.
Brielle Burns
true crime
In 2011, Maddie Pulver was home alone when a man broke in and strapped a collar bomb on her neck.
Gemma Bath
true crime
true crime
The seven names, faces, and stories we need to remember when we talk about Ivan Milat.
Gemma Bath
true crime
'I was indecently assaulted on the weekend. By a woman.'
Anonymous
true crime
Payton was 12 when her two best friends almost stabbed her to death. This is her life now.
Gemma Bath
true crime
True Crime Conversations: The pictures behind the crimes of Leonard Fraser, the Rockhampton Rapist.
Jessie Stephens
true crime
The Somerton Man is at the centre of one of the world's most baffling mysteries.
Jessie Stephens
true crime
Samuel Little forgot the names of the 93 women he killed. So he drew pictures of them.
Helen Vnuk
true crime
26 children boarded a school bus. 11 hours later, they were all buried underground.
Sophie Aubrey
true crime
From faeces to salt: the mothers who poisoned their children for attention.
Nama Winston
true crime
true crime
A wolf in sheep's clothing: Simon Gittany threw his girlfriend from a 15th floor balcony.
Jessie Stephens
true crime
"Tori's was a preventable death." Five years on, the Lindt cafe sniper is overcome with guilt.
Gemma Bath
true crime
"I refused to say the 'R' word. After my sexual assault, I gaslighted myself for 18 years.”
Anonymous
true crime
Online, Tammy preached about love. In real life, she'd created 369 accounts to troll people.
Gemma Bath
true crime
Making a Murderer's Steven Avery has spent years in jail. Now someone else has 'confessed'.
Gemma Bath
