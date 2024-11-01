'I swore I'd never sleep with another woman's man. Then I met a stranger at a bar.'

This article originally appeared on Medium.

I always assumed I'd never be capable of cheating with another woman's man.

After all, I'd never cheated before, even when dating long-term a man to whom I was not particularly physically attracted.

I just wasn't that kind of person, I told myself.

Until I was.

We both rationalised our cheating.

We met, fittingly, in a bar.

I was bartending at the time, and he was chugging beers faster than I could pour them.

At first I thought he was slow or brain-damaged, because he didn't really speak, just mumbled shyly one-word responses.

Then one night he sat down with his buddy, whom I saw nudge him and say in a low voice, "Come on. Don't be shy. Talk to her."

I'd felt touched. How cute and sensitive, I thought, before deciding to ignore him.

A few nights later, after closing up the bar, a group of employees and regulars congregated around a bonfire on his property. He sat next to me. We sat silently, and I felt an profound peace radiate from him into me.