'I tolerated my boyfriend's friendship with his ex. Until one request crossed the line.'

For five years, all was well with Lauren* and John*. They were in a "loving, supportive, and easy relationship".

Both had children from previous relationships. John, 40, looked after his daughter 90 per cent of the time.

"My boyfriend and his ex wife, we will call her Susie, have a very positive and friendly relationship," Lauren, 33, wrote on the popular Reddit thread Am I the Asshole.

Watch: Co-parenting advice from an expert.



But, she admitted, it "took some getting used to" when Susie would enter her boyfriend's house unexpectedly and "make herself comfortable". Often with friends in tow.

"My boyfriend who is very non-confrontational, set no boundaries as it allowed him to parent his daughter consistently," Lauren said.

"Susie has not demonstrated a great interest in the day-to-day parenting role, so he likes to keep the peace so his daughter has the stability she needs."

The issue began six months ago, when Susie exited her long-term relationship.

"Suddenly [Susie's] presence has increased significantly," Lauren said. "She will invite herself for supper and along on activities we've planned with the girls.