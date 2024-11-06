HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Why we all need to write a D**khead List.

So, I wrote a dickhead list.

I was inspired by Kasey Chambers (yes, that Kasey Chambers), who has just published a book called Just Don't Be A Dickhead, And Other Profound Things I've Learned, and it's a sort of memoir, sort of book of little lessons, with songs from her new album Backbone scattered throughout. It's a very smart book, very un-d**kheady.

I interviewed Kasey for the podcast MID (it's conversations for Gen X women who are anything but, and you should totally listen).

Listen: Kasey Chambers Keeps A D*ckhead List. Post continues after podcast.

Kasey says she knows she's being a dickhead when she doesn't listen to her gut, or the instinct she calls her inner foghorn, which always seems to know when something isn't right or when she's selling herself short.

Other items on Kasey's list include:

Convince myself that it's not okay to look my age.

Think that being strong means being an arsehole.

And:

Get my eyebrow pierced in a dodgy backyard place in Western NSW and leave it in until it goes all red and pus starts coming out…

Inspired by the conversation that veered all over the place between parenting and divorce and rock 'n' roll and ageing and beauty and… life, I wrote my own dickhead list, and I suggest you do the same.

It's a reminder of how much we've learned and the instinct that's actually just the result hard fought experience that often, it's easy to lose confidence in.