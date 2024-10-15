LEIGH CAMPBELL: '9 easy-to-wear items inspired by Copenhagen street-style.'

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

Mia Freedman's latest hyperfixation is Copenhagen street-style, so of course we unpacked it on this week's episode of Nothing To Wear.

The capital of Denmark held their latest fashion week back in early August and since then our feeds have been an eclectic mish-mash of fresh, vibrant fashion items, often all worn at once.

A pretty big departure from the neutral colours and simple silhouettes we were flooded with in winter, these looks are all about wearing what doesn't go together…on purpose. And it looks perfect.

Whether you're obsessed with Copenhagen street style from head-to-toe, or just want to dip a toe in by working some signature pieces back with your existing wardrobe, the below buys are a great place to start.

Copenhagen street-style fashion items.

&me Women's Denim Quilted Double Strap Bag. Image: BigW.

Boring bags are over. Instead, we're carrying our stuff in puffy, padded, colourful and quirky clutches, satchel and crossbody bags. Oh, and don't forget to further adorn yours with a bag charm (or five).

MoMA Art Icons UT Graphic T-Shirt. Image: Uniqlo.

Printed and graphic tees were everywhere, and guess what? They're super simple to wear. Team them with lace and sheer fabrics if you're going all-in, or with the jeans or wide-leg pants you already have.

Verali Tori Thongs. Image: The Iconic.

The humble flip-flop is back, worn with pretty flowing skirts, statement separates or anything that's more dressy than you'd subconsciously wear them with. Look for styles in real or faux leather.

High Heel Jungle Crystal Lace Socks. Image: The Iconic.

I have to admit that lace and jewelled ankle socks are a little too advanced for me personally, but they look very cool on others. Wear them with flats, sandals or even trainers.

Preview European Linen Tailored Bermudas Shorts. Image: Target.

The Bermuda short is a fashion item that always divides people, but I love them. Chuck on an oversized tee or even a tank and blazer with a kitten heel. I think the key is avoiding trainers so you don't look too skater-boy.

Cynthia Rowley Ardie Strioped Rugby Shirt. Image: The Iconic.

Rugby shirts have been kicking around for the past year or so, and are styling put - this time styled with hyper-feminine bottoms like sequins or lace for a quirky juxtaposition.

Zara Beaded Sequinned Midi Skirt. Image: Zara.

When you think of a beaded skirt you probably think you'd wear it with a sexy cami and high heels. But the Danish are rocking fancy skirts featuring lace or embellishments with a casual top and footwear.

Witchery Cotton Cropped Ice Blue Shirt. Image: Myer.

If I had to pick a colour that I spotted most in the street-style photos and images I've seen it would have to be ice blue. I'm here for it because it's so fresh, but still works back with all my neutral staples.

Rubi Billie Boat Shoe. Image: The Iconic.

Boat shoes were also big. This is another item I love the look of but I'm not sure the work back with enough of my existing wardrobe, or that they'd get enough wear. The best looks paired them with mini dresses or a short skirt and shirt or lightweight knit.

