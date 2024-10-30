'I'm raising 13 children. There's one thing people always ask me.'

Belinda Baxter is a mum to six of her own biological kids. By most people's standards, that's already a lot to handle, but Belinda knew she had more to give.
Speaking to Mamamia, Belinda said she began her fostering journey through Fostering Connections, the state-wide foster care recruitment service supported by the Victorian Government.
"I rang Fostering Connections and they talked to me, answered all my questions, gave me the information and support I needed, then connected me with a local agency."