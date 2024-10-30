'I'm raising 13 children. There's one thing people always ask me.'

Working with that local agency, Key Assets, Belinda and her husband became foster carers, bringing the current grand total of children in their home to a whopping 13.

Belinda admitted that most people are shocked when she tells them she has 13 kids at home.

"The most common question I get is, 'Wow, do you have a TV?'" she laughed. "It's turned into a bit of a running joke."

In fact, she has something much better: a five-acre oasis where the kids in her care can feel secure and supported before they head out into the adult world.

"It's really a kids' paradise," she told Mamamia. "It's a very unique setup. We have seven bedrooms inside and six independent living units outside. We live on five acres, so there's lots of space for everyone, as well as lots of horses, lambs, ducks and all kinds of animals.

"There's a big music studio where we sing and play all different instruments. It's really healing for kids who come to us with trauma."

The independent living arrangements that Belinda and her husband are able to offer mean the older kids in her care can learn skills that will serve them when they're adults, like food shopping, cleaning, laundry and mechanics.

But the family is far from isolated: "The whole community is behind us," Belinda said. "You really need that village around you."