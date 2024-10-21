8 myths about your period you should stop believing.

Periods. Long have they been misunderstood, underresearched and trivialised. This has led to centuries of misinformation and mystery around a bodily function so many people in the world experience.
From pain to premenstrual syndrome (PMS), it is quite frankly a complete and utter injustice how many of us who experience periods have anecdotes of feeling dismissed, discredited or disbelieved. The empathy and understanding about periods is something that still, even today, needs work — which starts by sharing the truth on some of the common misconceptions about them.