8 myths about your period you should stop believing.

Right now, I'm sitting at home on day one of my period (which is always my worst, most painful day). So what better time to reminisce on (and bust) some of the myths that surround periods we ought to stop believing?

Myth 1: Period pain is something you just have to deal with.

It's the same story we've heard for years, that period pain is something to be dismissed. Dealt with quietly. Even seen as embarrassing or shameful.

There are endless stories of people with periods being downplayed, ignored or underestimated, some even by medical professionals, which has meant that chronic illnesses like endometriosis have had low awareness and understanding in Australia's medical history.

Turns out four in 10 people take time off work every two months or more frequently due to the pain they are experiencing from their period (known medically as dysmenorrhoea). We need to normalise seeking help for period pain — time to bin the 'soldier on' mentality, and instead treat it like the painful, sometimes debilitating thing that it can present itself as.

For example, pain relief. I had no idea there was period-specific pain relief until I was almost 30, which just goes to show how little it's spoken about. It's important to be aware of the options available to us. Turns out there is an over-the-counter medicine you can get from pharmacies, designed specifically for period pain, and it's called Ponstan. Who knew?

Ponstan contains mefenamic acid, an anti-inflammatory that provides effective relief for symptoms associated with period pain, such as cramps, headache and backache.