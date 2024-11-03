'My husband of 16 years tracked my every move. But truth was even more devastating.'

Warning: this post deals with domestic violence and sexual assault.

Lauren Trevan was just 18 years old when she first met Aiden* at their mutual sporting club. He was 27 at the time and "completely charming". By the time she was 20 and he 29, Lauren and Aiden* were a couple, well loved and highly respected within the club.

"He was charismatic, generous and loving," says Lauren.

"And he was a real leader in the team. Everyone looked up to him. So I was thrilled when showed interest in me. He made me feel really good about myself."

Within a year, they were living together. Lauren was studying nursing, and was madly in love.

For a while everything was perfect, but then slowly, things started to change. The first red flag came one night while Lauren was asleep. It was about 4am, Aiden had been out clubbing with his friends. He burst through the door, and turned the light on.

