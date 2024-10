You've got the enthusiasm in spades, but a couple of questions too — like what should we be watching, where and when — and also, why?

Well, my friends, it's time to stop panicking and start listening, because I interviewed Brisbane Heat player Charli Knott for all the goss you need to know about women's cricket right now.

1. If you're a first-timer, look no further than the Big Bash.

The Weber Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) kicks off on October 27 with a face-off between back-to-back champions Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval. This should be your first port of call if you're uncertain about cricket or new to the sport.

"Cricket, especially Big Bash, is a really easy sport to get into as a first time fan," Charli told Mamamia.

Big Bash games are a shortened format, so Charli said you can "expect a little bit more action than in a one-day match — there'll be bigger hitting, more fours and sixes, more fun for the crowds and generally a little more hype from the fans' perspective."

As an added bonus, this year marks a milestone for the Weber WBBL as they celebrate their 10th anniversary, so there are a few surprises planned, including live entertainment like performances by DJ artist Kinder.

Die-hard cricket fans should know they're still getting a lot of bang for their buck. Charli told us that fans can still expect up to three hours of cricket, alongside "big halftime shows, performers, all sorts of entertainment and fireworks". Plus, you'll get to see homegrown legends and international stars like Ellyse Perry (who made the switch from the Matildas to cricket), along with powerhouses like Grace Harris and Meg Lanning.