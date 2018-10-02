opinion

OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.

Holly Wainwright
Holly Wainwright
opinion

"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."

Marlee Silva
Marlee Silva
opinion

Five years on: "If violence against women was taken seriously, the Sydney siege would never have happened."

Caitlin Bishop
Caitlin Bishop
opinion

An open letter to the Prime Minister, from a firefighter's wife.

Meg McGowan
Meg McGowan
opinion

'Can we just be honest with ourselves? Office Kris Kringle is the absolute worst.'

Polly Taylor
Polly Taylor
opinion

"I can't feed my animals with thoughts and prayers." A farmer's plea as Australia burns.

Sophie Love
Sophie Love
opinion

An open letter to Israel Folau. From God.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

Constance Hall: "Like Clemmie Hooper, I set up a fake account to defend myself from trolls."

Constance Hall
Constance Hall
opinion

The real leaders in the bushfire emergency aren't politicians. They're people like Kale. 

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

"Your house is not burning down." While our politicians bicker, bushfire victims are trying to be heard.

Belinda Jepsen
Belinda Jepsen
opinion

OPINION: Fellow Millenials, enough with the 'OK Boomer', already. It's embarrassing.

Belinda Jepsen
Belinda Jepsen
opinion

The painful irony for climate strike kids: Today, they couldn't go to school if they wanted to.

Helen Vnuk
Helen Vnuk
opinion

Australia, our backyard is burning: Now is precisely the time to be talking about climate change.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

Families across the country are being told they owe a Centrelink debt that might not be theirs.

The Hon. Amanda Rishworth MP
The Hon. Amanda Rishworth MP
opinion

OPINION: "Shame won’t change the racing industry." The other side of the Melbourne Cup debate.

Liz Cantor
Liz Cantor
opinion

OPINION: 'They're racing babies to death. Why it's been 13 years since I celebrated Melbourne Cup.'

Sally Curtis
Sally Curtis
opinion

'I was told to take my hijab off by a security guard. It's part of a much bigger story.'

Soaliha Iqbal
Soaliha Iqbal
opinion

Australians mourned the burning of the Amazon. What about our own rainforest under attack?

Abigail Austin
Abigail Austin

Listen Now

new episode

00:00

Suggested Podcasts

Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal

The Quicky

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok
opinion

OPINION: 'I'm a doctor for DV victims. Another family law inquiry is dangerous for women.'

Dr Karen Williams
Dr Karen Williams
opinion

OPINION: 'I'm an Extinction Rebellion protester, and I'm not sorry for shutting down your city.'

Christine Canty
Christine Canty
opinion

Tolerance is officially out of fashion. Just ask Ellen DeGeneres.

Holly Wainwright
Holly Wainwright
opinion

The 'Plain Jane' defence: Shantel was told she wasn’t attractive enough to be drugged.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

She quit: Let's not forget why Kyle Sandilands thinks Erin Molan is 'difficult to work with'.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

Beau Ryan's defence of Erin Molan is one we ought to hear from every man in the NRL.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

'I was trying to get pregnant for months. Now I am, and climate anxiety has paralysed me.'

Abigail Austin
Abigail Austin
opinion

Two warm nights, 33 years apart: Aiia Maasarwe has become the Anita Cobby of a new generation.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

Erin Molan: The toughest woman in the NRL.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

"I’m no longer considered a 'murderer' for having an abortion at 32. It’s about bloody time."

Lauren Gleeson
Lauren Gleeson
opinion

'This week, as world leaders meet at the UN, I'm ashamed to be Australian.'

Helen Vnuk
Helen Vnuk
opinion

'I was a DV victim who was accused of lying. This is what I want Pauline Hanson to know.'

Isabella Naselli
Isabella Naselli
opinion

Mia Freedman: Trust women to know when they can't continue a pregnancy.

Mia Freedman
Mia Freedman
opinion

Tony and Tanya want to keep abortion illegal in NSW. They've also both been the Minister for Women.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
opinion

Today, a dilemma faces every Taylor Swift fan who isn't so wild about animal cruelty.

Holly Wainwright
Holly Wainwright
opinion

A talented teenage swimmer won her big race. And then she was disqualified for showing too much skin.

Jessica Smith
Jessica Smith
opinion

"We need to attract more women to engineering but 'gender points' isn't the way to do it."

Sherry Tang
Sherry Tang
opinion

OPINION: 'If you genuinely care about the Amazon rainforest fire, stop eating animals.'

Alex Vince
Alex Vince
opinion

The destruction of Australia's own Amazon, one of the most irreplaceable sites on earth.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
opinion

'Parenting is tough but I have help. So many parents don't and it's the kids who suffer.'

Kavitha Suthanthiraraj
Kavitha Suthanthiraraj
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???