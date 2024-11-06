Every word of Kamala Harris' powerful concession speech.

Speaking in front of a crowd of thousands outside Howard University in Washington DC, Vice President Kamala Harris has officially conceded the US federal election to Donald Trump.

Harris was all smiles in front of her supporters as she told them, "my heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn."

Standing alone on stage, Harris said she was "proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it."

She told the crowd that "we must accept the results of this election," as cameras showed people visibly crying in the audience.

She confirmed that she called president elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory, confirming she "will help him and his team with the transition" to office.

In a powerful message she declared, "while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign. The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best — that is a fight I will never give up.

"I will never give up the fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions and aspirations, where the women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own body, and not have their government telling them what to do.