movies

Surprise cameos and real life house swapping: 10 things you didn't know about The Holiday.

Chelsea McLaughlin
movies

The new Cats movie is deliciously wonderful and frankly if you think otherwise you've missed the point.

Laura Brodnik
movies

Just 18 facts you might not know about Love Actually, even if you've watched it 200 times.

Chelsea McLaughlin
movies

A definitive list of the 10 best Christmas movies of all time.

Helen Vnuk
movies

8 of the cheekiest adult jokes in children's films, from Shrek to Happy Feet.

Lee Price
movies

The 12 very best documentaries of 2019.

Jessie Stephens
movies

Just 9 questions we have about Netflix's gloriously bad A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

Chelsea McLaughlin
movies

"See this movie with an open mind": Imogen Poots on the psychological horror of Black Christmas.

Laura Brodnik
movies

A definitive ranking of Netflix's Christmas movies from bad to... so bad they're good.

Chelsea McLaughlin
movies

Marriage Story is Netflix's most devastating movie, and yet it's completely unmissable.

Laura Brodnik
movies

37 years ago, Henry Thomas played Elliott in E.T. This is what his life looks like now.

Charlotte Begg
movies

Just 10 questions we have about Netflix's wonderfully bad The Knight Before Christmas.

Chelsea McLaughlin
movies

5 important life lessons you can only learn from The Addams Family.

Laura Brodnik
movies

Flying cars and climate change: What Blade Runner got right (and wrong) about life in 2019.

Jessica Staveley
movies

The original Charlie's Angels film was pretty problematic, and we need to talk about it.

Jessica Wang
movies

Just 9 questions we have about Netflix's very complicated Christmas movie, Let It Snow.

Chelsea McLaughlin
movies

"I expected to hate the new Charlie's Angels, now I'm emotionally shaken by how good it was."

Laura Brodnik
movies

A serial killer reference and a Justin Theroux cameo: 9 details you might have missed in Joker.

Jessica Staveley
movies

Netflix's new Christmas movie Let It Snow is low key the Love Actually of 2019.

Amy Clark
movies

"I thought Last Christmas would be just another festive film. Then came the twist."

Jessica Wang
movies

Last Christmas director Paul Feig: "The problem with female-led films is they all become unicorns."

Laura Brodnik
movies

Just all the best Christmas movies coming to Netflix and Stan this holiday season.

Jessica Staveley
movies

Just 7 questions we have about Netflix's confusing 'Christmas movie' Holiday in the Wild.

Chelsea McLaughlin
movies

"It feels so hurtful": The true story behind the unmissable new movie Brittany Runs a Marathon.

Laura Brodnik
movies

Where are they now? The cast of Hocus Pocus, 25 years later.

Billi Fitzsimons
movies

Netflix just announced The Princess Switch sequel and it'll feature three Vanessa Hudgens.

Jessica Wang
movies

The eight most terrifying horror movies to watch on Netflix and Stan this Halloween.

Jessica Staveley
movies

When Alex woke from a coma, his twin brother told him about their perfect childhood. It was a lie.

Gemma Bath
Pop Culture

celebrity

Excuse me, I just have to talk about Adam Driver for five minutes.

Jessica Staveley
reality tv

From The Bachelor to MAFS: A definitive ranking of the top six reality TV moments of 2019.

Jessica Staveley
tv

Just the 7 best documentaries you can watch on Netflix right now.

Billi Fitzsimons
tv

A definitive ranking of the 20 unforgettable TV shows that defined the decade for women.

Helen Vnuk
tv

Dumbo and Peter Pan: The Disney movies that have received a 'warning' on Disney Plus.

Jessica Staveley
tv

GET EXCITED: All the unmissable TV shows and movies streaming on Disney Plus Australia right now.

Jessica Staveley
tv

The four new unmissable Australian productions you can watch on Stan this Summer.

Jessica Staveley
celebrity

In 2008, Robert Pattinson starred in Twilight. Since then, he's been trolling precisely all of us.

Jessica Staveley
tv

Morning Wars and Dickinson: The best TV shows coming to new streaming service Apple TV Plus.

Jessica Staveley
tv

A definitive ranking of all the Modern Love episodes, based on how much they'll make you cry.

Jessica Staveley
movies

The Knight Before Christmas is the gloriously cheesy Netflix movie everyone will be watching.

Jessica Staveley
movies

The curse of the Joker: The downside of playing the world's most infamous villain.

Jessica Staveley
celebrity

The Veronicas are spilling all the tea about what happened on that goddamn plane.

Jessie Stephens
movies

Abominable is the awe-inspiring new movie families will want to see these school holidays.

Laura Brodnik
tv

The seven weirdest storylines from Friends that we will never, ever forget.

Brielle Burns
movies

"The worst three minutes of my life": The story you need to hear before you see Ride Like A Girl.

Laura Brodnik
movies

"Brad Pitt doesn't think he should win an Oscar for Ad Astra and after seeing it, I agree."

Laura Brodnik
movies

Abominable is the awe-inspiring new movie families will want to see these school holidays.

Laura Brodnik
movies

The little-known tragic real lives of the Mary Poppins cast.

Nama Winston
movies

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery played a young widow. Then her fiancé died age 34.

Helen Vnuk
movies

"I watched the new Downton Abbey movie and yes, fans should emotionally prepare themselves."

Laura Brodnik
movies

'As soon as I finished watching The Farewell, I knew I wanted to re-watch it with my mum.'

Jessica Wang
movies

"I went behind-the-scenes of the new Dora the Explorer movie and it's not the story anyone was expecting."

Laura Brodnik
movies

Severe burns and alleged groping: 8 scandals that plagued the cast of The Wizard of Oz.

Shona Hendley
movies

Revenge, drugs and strippers: The wild, true story behind JLo's upcoming film, Hustlers.

Nama Winston
movies

Who is Adam Demos? Everything we know about the 'Falling Inn Love' Australian actor.

Billi Fitzsimons
movies

Somehow, it's been 19 years since 'Bring It On'. Here's where the cast are now.

Amy Clark
movies

YES PLEASE: Netflix's Falling Inn Love is basically a New Zealand version of The Holiday.

Jessica Wang
movies

Literally everything new coming to Netflix Australia in September 2019.

Billi Fitzsimons
movies

From Christina Ricci to Carol Kane: Where the actors from 90s gem Addams Family Values are now.

Bella Fowler
movies

An assassination attempt and carved foreheads: What happened to the women of the Manson Family.

Jessica Staveley
movies

From Sharon Tate to Charles Manson: The real faces behind Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Bella Fowler
movies

Your handy guide to exactly what is real and what is not in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Chelsea McLaughlin
movies

Everything we know about the very important To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequels.

Jessica Wang
movies

22 years after they invented Post-It notes, this is where the Romy and Michele cast are now.

Nama Winston
