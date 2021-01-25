Weapons, criminals and a bizarre flag: Foreign invaders have arrived in Sydney harbour.

In the late hours of Monday night, a foreign fleet of ships arrived quietly in Sydney harbour.

Residents say they spotted ships late last week in Botany Bay. Initially concerned, they felt relieved when the fleet appeared to leave.

But concerns are growing now that an entourage of foreigners, many armed, are aggressively disembarking the ships - ostensibly with no identification, no visas and no passports.

Early this morning, one man erected a strange flag in the ground. In a language the residents did not understand, he is believed to have declared ownership of all seven million square kilometres of Australia, giving it a new name.

Confusion has arisen in the community, as the land they've discovered already has a name.

Some residents stood by the shoreline and yelled at the incoming ships to turn around, frightened of what they might bring with them.

A local man told reporters: "It felt like they were looking straight through me... The flag has been erected in the local park. That belongs to all of us. It'd be like if a stranger walked into my house and started unpacking his suitcase. Mate, have you not noticed the pictures hanging on the walls? The food in the fridge? The kids' toys on the floor?"

Indeed, the foreigners don't seem fazed by the people walking their dogs along the water. The architecture. The churches and the statues and the music and the street signs and the libraries and the restaurants and the schools and the museums.

Because the land they've arrived on, they say, belongs to no one.



The truth about what else arrived on those ships

Speaking to Mamamia, biosecurity experts have expressed concern about what potential viruses these foreign invaders could spread.

"While our population has developed immunity to some common illnesses, others could pose a serious threat," one expert said.