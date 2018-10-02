politics
"He loved Hazel and he was perpetually unfaithful." Blanche d'Alpuget on falling in love with Bob Hawke.
Brielle Burns
Mr Morrison, I lost my home to bushfire. Your thoughts and prayers are not enough.
The Conversation
Just 18 things Alan Jones has said that are far worse than Jacinda Ardern calling him a 'git'.
Chelsea McLaughlin
She climbed 40m then had to... slide down: Mamamia recaps Pauline Hanson's trip to Uluru.
Chelsea McLaughlin
MH17, Putin and sexism: The 5 best moments from Julie Bishop's interview with Andrew Denton.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Tara hitchhiked to her first meeting with a book publisher. She's now an award-winning author.
Jessica Wang
Barnaby Joyce is struggling to support two families on a salary of $211,000. This is his uncensored money diary.
Clare Stephens
"It rests with each of us." After the Adam Goodes documentary aired, Waleed Aly set a challenge for all Australians, & more in News in 5.
Chelsea McLaughlin
The year Kevin Rudd gave his 'sorry' speech, 11-year-old Vanessa was removed from her parents.
Jessica Wang
"You smashed that glass ceiling." The letter to Julia Gillard we all wish we could sign.
Ali Moore
Jimmy Barnes' sister was almost murdered by her husband on her wedding night. He's had enough.
Gemma Bath
"We were so close and intimate." Blanche d'Alpuget on her final year with husband Bob Hawke.
Jessica Staveley
When Anthony Albanese was 14, he learnt his mum had lied about his father's death.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Tanya Plibersek is the greatest Labor leader we're definitely not getting today.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Here are 23 of the best internet reactions to the 2019 Australian federal election results.
Amy Clark
Bob Hawke and Blanche d'Alpuget felt a "click" the very first time they met each other.
Belinda Jepsen
Just 14 embarrassing things election candidates have been caught doing in the last week.
Chelsea McLaughlin
"I can’t make it right for my mum." The real story of Bill Shorten's mother, Ann.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Why I'm glad Australia has to choose between Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten for PM.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Election 2019: We asked 97 young Aussie women how they’re really deciding who to vote for.
Belinda Jepsen
A colleague once told Julie Bishop how to dress. She didn't listen for long.
Belinda Jepsen
Election date 2019: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has finally called it.
Clare Stephens
We all need to talk about the glorious dress Julie Bishop wore on Budget night.
Chelsea McLaughlin
These are the biggest winners and losers of the 2019 Federal Budget.
AAP
Why tonight's Federal Budget could be the best for your bank account.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Pauline Hanson has refused to aplogise to Port Arthur victims' families for her conspiracy suggestion.
Jessica Chambers
Pauline Hanson suggested Port Arthur was a conspiracy. Here's where she got the idea from.
Gemma Bath
"That's the truth." Why Australia's gun laws matter to the NRA.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
The Coalition have won the election. Here's what they've promised.
Mamamia Team
opinion
A few things to know about the "Health Australia Party" before you vote.
Clare Stephens
news
John Oliver just went Clive Palmer and how embarrassing for all of us.
Jessie Stephens
opinion
Pauline Hanson can cry as much as she likes on television, but she is not the victim here.
Chelsea McLaughlin
"That's the truth." Why Australia's gun laws matter to the NRA.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
"Australians trust Ita." PM Scott Morrison announces Ita Buttrose as the next ABC chair.
AAP
This week, four female MPs helped defeat the government and save asylum seekers' lives.
Belinda Jepsen
The independent women vying to topple the government.
Belinda Jepsen
news
Andrew Broad resigns as assistant minister following sex scandal claims.
AAP
What we should be discussing in parliament, instead of what a woman is wearing.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
When Angela Merkel met Scott Morrison, she held a piece of paper. Then photographers zoomed in.
Chelsea McLaughlin
"It's 2018 for heaven's sake." Sarah Hanson-Young responds to offensive image of her body.
Bella Fowler
opinion
A reminder of all the things that led to One Nation's new poster boy, Mark Latham.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
Should Aussie war veterans get special treatment on flights?
Chelsea McLaughlin
kids
The little-known story behind Kerryn Phelps’ youngest daughter, Gabi.
Jessica Chambers
Media commentator Jane Caro is now eyeing Tony Abbott's federal seat.
AAP
celebrity
Scott Morrison met Prince Harry and was just everyone's embarrassing uncle.
Annabelle Lee
"Absolute fools": Why Pauline Hanson unleashed during an interview on Today.
Belinda Jepsen
opinion
'Australia shouldn't become a republic when the royals have been so great for us.'
Kelly James
news
At last. Schools will no longer be able to expel kids for being LGBTQI.
AAP
news
Donald Trump started waving around a very "secret agreement". We could... see it.
Jessie Stephens
"That's the truth." Why Australia's gun laws matter to the NRA.
Chelsea McLaughlin
The letter between George HW Bush and Bill Clinton that speaks volumes about politics today.
Jessica Wang
news
Donald Trump spent months attacking Hillary Clinton's email use. But he's defended Ivanka.
Jessica Staveley
"No better than school children." Julie Bishop on the bullying culture of Australian politics.
Ali Moore
lady startup
How the leadership spill made this mum of two $30,000.
Chelsea McLaughlin
news
Julie Bishop has resigned as Foreign Minister and will retire from Parliament.
AAP
news
The leaked WhatsApp thread that betrayed Julie Bishop.
Annabelle Lee
news
3 million hectares turned to ash: The devastation of the NSW bushfires, as seen from above.
Belinda Jepsen
news
The PM is finally coming home. 10-year-old Izzy and hundreds of others have been waiting for him.
Gemma Bath
news
Geoffrey and Andrew spent hours fighting the NSW bushfires. Last night they lost their lives.
Gemma Bath
news
To the hundreds of volunteer firefighters who won't get to knock off this Christmas, thank you.
Gemma Bath
news
Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
explainer
At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.
Gemma Bath
news
'Like showering in an ashtray.' For 77 days, an entire NSW town has had no clean drinking water.
Belinda Jepsen
true crime
Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike.
Belinda Jepsen
explainer
A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.
Gemma Bath
news
Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached.
AAP
opinion
OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.
Holly Wainwright
news
Tuesday was Australia's hottest day on record with an average temperature 40.9C, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
news
"I can never forgive you." Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl bravely faced her attacker in court.
Gemma Bath
explainer
The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.
Jessie Stephens
news
Jesse and his family were in New Zealand to celebrate his dad's birthday. He is the only survivor.
Gemma Bath
news
Joshua Coombes started cutting hair for people sleeping rough. It became a global movement.
Belinda Jepsen
news
A record-breaking heatwave is making its way across Australia with temperatures set to exceed 40C, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
OPINION: 'Mobile phone bans are making our kids irrelevant in the world they're growing into.'
Jane Mueller
news
A very serious investigation into where the bloody hell Prime Minister Scott Morrison is.
Chelsea McLaughlin
opinion
"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."
Marlee Silva
