'All the affordable perfumes I swear by that actually smell expensive.'

Beauty is pain, and smelling good is a luxury. Two 'truths' of my teen years as I winced through every wax and spent a quite frankly irresponsible amount of money at my local Lush (the Lust scent was my drug of choice for many years).

I love perfume, and I love smelling good. I am a layering queen who will use a body wash, and then a lotion, and then a body spray, and then a perfume all in the same scent family so you'll catch a whiff of me two streets away.

It's my vice, but it's also an expensive one — though it turns out, it doesn't have to be!

By now, you've probably seen the explosion of perfume dupes making their way onto our feed.

There's dupes for Baccarat Rouge 540, Black Opium, Tom Ford — you name it. It's a pretty exciting trend for perfume enthusiasts like me who like to switch up their scents — I go for a different perfume based on the weather, my mood, the outfit I'm wearing — and owning multiple perfumes is expensive!

So, after about a million extremely targeted ads, I decided to take the plunge and try a bunch of dupes for some popular and wildly expensive perfumes so you don't have to.