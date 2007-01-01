About Mamamia

Mamamia is a media company with a purpose: to make the world a better place for women and girls.

We do that through the written, podcast and video content we create every day that make women feel heard, seen and understood. We do it by promoting women's businesses - Lady Startups - and by directly contributing a portion of our profits to the education of some of the world's most disadvantaged girls.

You click. We help.

Two thirds of the world's illiterate people are women and girls, and our charity partner Room to Read knows that the solution to global poverty is actually simple. It starts with literacy.

So we're funding 100 girls in school, every day, and our goal is to get to 1,000 girls every day.

Just by reading Mamamia's stories, watching Mamamia's videos, and listening to Mamamia's podcasts, you're helping girls in some of the world's most disadvantaged communities learn to read.

Reading is the base foundation for education and learning, and the best gift any of us can give. It's simply the greatest catalyst for lifting individuals and communities out of poverty.

Thank you for being part of the solution.

In November 2019 four Mamamians went to Cambodia to experience for themselves how Mamamia and our brand partners are helping to fund the education of girls in disadvantaged communities, and the impact that has on lives and communities. Here is a little video insight into the incredible experience they had.

What we don't do at Mamamia

We don't support the paparazzi economy that profits from predominantly male photographers stalking and harassing predominantly female celebrities and their children. This means we don't purchase or publish images of celebrities that are taken without their knowledge or permission.

How we started

Mamamia was founded in 2007 as a blog by Mia Freedman, (not a "mummy blog", despite the fact that its founder had both a uterus and an Internet connection), a former magazine editor who had helmed iconic titles such as Dolly, Cosmopolitan and Cleo for a decade.

Mia was joined by her husband as Co-founder in 2008, and together they have built Mamamia into Australia's largest women's media brand: with around 80 (predominantly female) staff, millions of monthly readers and millions more listeners to their podcast network, which consists of 21 different shows, 20 female hosts and is the largest women's podcast network in the world.