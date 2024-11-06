Who will win The Block 2024? All the signs and hidden details.

The Block 2024 has been packed with drama, beautiful renovations, and a few unexpected twists as more than one couple stormed out.

Tensions have flared, particularly when it comes to the personal relationships on the show, with escalating feuds and confrontations becoming a focal point of the season.

But the biggest question remains: who will win The Block this season? Here's everything we know ahead to the highly anticipated finale.

Watch the promo for The Block 2024. Article continues after video.



Video via Nine.

Who will win The Block 2024?

As The Block approaches auction day, the competition remains fierce.

Judges have praised the creativity and craftsmanship displayed by all teams, with standout moments for several contestants in particular. The scores have been tight, reflecting the high stakes and intense rivalry, especially between frontrunners Courtney and Grant, with a total final score of 345, and Maddy and Charlotte, with a total score of 322.

However, as we know, scores do not always translate to the highest sale in the end.

One of the most talked-about moments this season was the fan-voted challenge, which saw the two boys — Haydn and Ricky — take home a significant advantage. Winning the Domain Listings and Buyers Jury challenge, Haydn and Ricky proved their property is the most popular and that they are certainly still in the running for the grand prize.