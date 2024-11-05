On Martha Stewart’s honeymoon, she kissed a man who wasn't her husband.

In her new documentary, Martha, the lifestyle icon opens up like never before, sharing intimate details about her marriage to Andrew Stewart, including a kiss with a stranger on their honeymoon that has stayed with her all these years.
Martha and Andrew, who married in 1961 when she was a 19-year-old Barnard undergrad and he was a Yale law student, were together for 30 years before their marriage came to an end in 1990.
Their union brought them one child, Alexis, but, as Martha shares, it was a relationship with complex layers, moments of infidelity, and profound emotional pain.