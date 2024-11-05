On Martha Stewart’s honeymoon, she kissed a man who wasn't her husband.

Martha recalls one unexpected experience during their European honeymoon that still stands out.

She describes visiting a cathedral in Florence on the night before Easter, alone, as her new husband, Andrew, had little interest in joining her. "He didn't have any interest in going to the Duomo with me," she says, adding how she was left to explore the iconic cathedral by herself.

"It was a very romantic place, crowded with tourists, and I met this very handsome guy. He didn't know I was married," Martha recounts.

"He was emotional, I was emotional. It was just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced. An expansive dome, so beautiful, and paintings all around you. It was nothing I had ever done before. And so why not kiss some stranger?" she recalls.

Insisting the kiss was innocent, Martha noted, "It was neither naughty nor unfaithful. It was just emotional of the moment. That's how I looked at it."

"It was exciting because it was a very emotional place. I wish we could all experience such an evening."

In a 1995 interview with People, Andrew opened up about being estranged from the pair's daughter, calling it "a source of tremendous pain," saying, "I think of her every single day, many times."

"I left her mother. It was very hard... I guess Lexi felt I left her. I certainly didn't feel that way. I love her a lot. I don't have any trouble getting along with my kids except for her. I know her mother was hurt when I left her. I was hurt too."