At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.
by
Gemma Bath
news
3 million hectares turned to ash: The devastation of the NSW bushfires, as seen from above.
Belinda Jepsen
celebrity
"It was something to be ashamed of." Gogglebox's Yvie Jones has spoken about her eating disorder.
Chelsea McLaughlin
couples
From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
The PM is finally coming home. 10-year-old Izzy and hundreds of others have been waiting for him.
Gemma Bath
parent opinion
Constance Hall: Your kids won't remember the plastic crap you're buying them.
Constance Hall
movies
Surprise cameos and real life house swapping: 10 things you didn't know about The Holiday.
Chelsea McLaughlin
food
3 no-bake Christmas desserts you can throw together with less than 5 ingredients.
Lee Price
health
From nutmeg to pork crackling: The common Christmas foods you shouldn't feed to your dog.
Belinda Jepsen
news
Geoffrey and Andrew spent hours fighting the NSW bushfires. Last night they lost their lives.
Gemma Bath
rogue
In 2011, Rebecca Black released the single 'Friday'. This is what her life looks like now.
Chelsea McLaughlin
pregnancy
"It's worth it a million times over." In 2018, Melissa became a single mother by choice.
Jessica Staveley
news
To the hundreds of volunteer firefighters who won't get to knock off this Christmas, thank you.
Gemma Bath
real life
'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'
Adam Bub
Lifestyle
fashion
"I've been wearing a bra since I was 11. At 34, I discovered the 'scoop and swoop'."
Jessica Wang
fashion
Just 18 photos that prove 2019 was the year of Big Sleeve Energy.
Tamara Davis
celebrity
Brightening masks and all the highlighter: Every beauty product Kate Ritchie uses on her face.
Tamara Davis
News
news
Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
explainer
explainer
news
'Like showering in an ashtray.' For 77 days, an entire NSW town has had no clean drinking water.
Belinda Jepsen
true crime
Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike.
explainer
A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.
news
Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached.
Listen Now
new episode
00:00
Suggested Podcasts
From Miley to Meghan: All The Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2019
The Spill
Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal
The Quicky
Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas
This Glorious Mess
explainer
movies
Just 18 facts you might not know about Love Actually, even if you've watched it 200 times.
explainer
The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.
opinion
OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.
Relationships
real life
Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.
Gemma Bath
couples
From nothing to $500: 17 women share how much they spend on their partner's Christmas gift.
Jessica Wang
friendship
The 6 things everyone's heard someone say in the last 24 hours.
Jessie Stephens
real life
Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.
Chelsea McLaughlin
real life
10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.
Mandy Nolan
family
'I was loved and respected by my mother. Until my unplanned pregnancy.'
Tara Clarke
sex
'A doctor told me I had an STI. And immediately I knew I had to make some phone calls.'
Anonymous
friendship
'My best friend Debbie got me through my divorce. Yesterday, I had to break up with her.'
Tara Blair Ball
real life
'He blamed me.' What it's like to be a mum when your adult child hates you.
Chloe Cuthbert
couples
"Nap time" has a whole new meaning: How we maintain a sex life after kids.
Laura Jackel
real life
'I asked my dad to see me after 32 years of absence. He told me he was "too tired".'
Anonymous
real life
Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.
Shona Hendley
family
'This year I came to the conclusion that I despise my mother.'
Anonymous
real life
Two in every 100 people have aphantasia, otherwise known as a 'blind imagination'.
Jessie Stephens
family
"When 9/11 happened." 5 women on the exact moment they knew their marriage was over.
Polly Taylor
real life
"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.
Gemma Bath
real life
"It went on for over 2 years." When Kirra was 43, she was cyber bullied to breaking point.
Gemma Bath
couples
"It was my evil twin." People share the worst excuse they've been given by a cheating partner.
Jessica Wang
dating
"I don't think you should book flights." Nine women share their most brutal rejections via text.
real life
'I shared a post about being pregnant with you. Minutes later, I was holding you in my hands.'
Bronwyn Delaivuna
Entertainment
celebrity
From 1914 to 2019: Just the best royal family Christmas cards from over the years.
celebrity
celebrity
The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
movies
The new Cats movie is deliciously wonderful and frankly if you think otherwise you've missed the point.
movies
celebrity
A new seating plan and awkward silences: Mamamia recaps the royals' uncomfortable Christmas lunch.
celebrity
tv
From Fleabag to Veronica Mars: Here are the 7 most tear-inducing TV moments of 2019.
tv
tv
The story behind Netflix's chilling new documentary about Canadian killer Luka Magnotta.
tv
Work & Money
finance
The 3 things you need to do right now to make the most of your rewards points.
Jacqui McCallum
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 25-year-old journalist on $53,000 who spends $390 a month on fitness.
Anonymous
career
7 clever tips that will turn your side hustle into something bigger.
Shona Hendley
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 32-year-old data analyst on $90,000 a year with $20,000 in savings.
Anonymous
career
8 bosses share the one question they ask to determine whether someone's right for the job.
Gemma Bath
career
"I was 18 when I came home and told my mum I was being sexually harassed at work."
Abby Ballard
career
"3am panic attacks and suicidal thoughts: How toxic work culture almost destroyed me."
Belinda Jepsen
career
'My bestie became a beauty consultant for a popular MLM. It ruined our friendship.'
Anonymous
career
"Just her presence was stressful." 12 women on the worst boss they've ever worked for.
Jessica Wang
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A single mum-of-two on $49,000 a year, with $10,000 in savings.
Anonymous
career
'Groped in the office and bullied mercilessly: How a toxic workplace stole years of my life.'
Anonymous
finance
"She sent me an email saying I was selfish." Three women on how money ended a friendship.
Jessica Wang
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 28-year-old account executive with $33,000 in savings.
Anonymous
finance
'I'm spending $3150 this year': 6 women share exactly how much Christmas costs them.
Laura Brodnik
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 29-year-old business analyst with a $100,000 salary.
Anonymous
career
"Am I going crazy?" Jack was told by his boss that his work attire was too 'distracting'.
Gemma Bath
finance
'The 5 best money saving tips I follow to save 40 per cent of my income.'
Kate Crowhurst
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 21-year-old university student who saves $200 every single week.
Anonymous
career
6am starts and 16-hour days: Jessica Drake on the stark reality of being a top porn star.
Belinda Jepsen
career
The stark reality of being an early childhood educator.
Nicholas Stephens
Parents
kids
The $5 kids' day out that's the best thing you'll do all school holidays.
kids
kids
Six things that happen every single time you go bowling.
kids
parent opinion
"I just had the most amazing birth experience, but I’m afraid to talk about it."
parent opinion
school
"I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher.
school
kids
"It really hurt her feelings." Charlize Theron used the wrong pronouns for her transgender daughter.
kids
school
'When your child has additional needs, 'participation awards' are worth celebrating.'
Emily Thompson
Mamamia Favourites
pregnancy
Eating greens while feeling green: Yes, you can have a vegetarian pregnancy.
Natalie Esler
kids
Less discomfort, more fun: 6 useful tips for handling your child's eczema this summer.
Laura Jackel
teens
MANDY NOLAN: 6 things I wish my mum told me about UTIs.
Mandy Nolan
beauty
Acne, pigmentation and oily skin: How to find the right sunscreen for your skin type.
Keryn Donnelly
real life
10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.
Mandy Nolan
beauty
Yes, some sunscreens are harming our reefs, so here's what you need to look out for.
Roxanne Williams
school
What to say to your child if their ATAR isn't what they hoped.
Mandy Nolan
movies
8 of the cheekiest adult jokes in children's films, from Shrek to Happy Feet.
Lee Price
real life
Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.
Shona Hendley
travel
From mega slides to baby koalas: 5 new things to check out at Dreamworld this summer.
Natalie Esler
kids
"I'm 43, my child's 12, and I still freaking love Timezone."
Nama Winston
beauty
9 women review Schwarzkopf's Root Retoucher and Brilliance ranges for quick hair fixes.
Jessica Wang
home
5 unique Christmas gift ideas for the home you'll sneakily want for yourself.
Roxanne Williams
kids
8 things I did as a child that I'm passing down to my kids this summer.
Sean Szeps
travel
5 unique travel experiences to put at the top of your list for 2020.
Roxanne Williams
teens
'My daughter's 16 and might be around alcohol. So I'm looking at my own behaviour.'
Kate Fennessy
sex
"This little thing has changed my life": 3 naughty toys to pop in your own stocking this Christmas.
Nama Winston
tv
Cristina, Buffy and Elaine: 5 female TV characters who’ve changed the way we see ourselves.
Laura Brodnik
travel
Rooftop movies, Christmas lights and free yoga: 11 great things to do in Perth this December.
Amy Nelmes Bissett
home
The 4 trickiest types of people to buy for at Christmas (and what they secretly want).
Nama Winston
news
Olivia was seven when she died of a terminal illness. Now her mum's been charged with murder.
Gemma Bath
parent opinion
‘I got phone numbers every time’: How I dealt with being a new mum who needed friends.
Amy Nelmes Bissett
travel
Go to Lord Howe Island before the rest of the world finds out it's on the World's Best list.
Holly Wainwright
sports
5am workouts and school drop-offs: 24 hours in the life of footy star Corban McGregor.
Nama Winston
home
Don't panic, but BIG W's new Spring Fern homewares range has $12 rattan indoor plant baskets.
Amy Clark
news
When Marieke won four medals at the Paralympics, she'd already been approved for euthanasia.
Belinda Jepsen
celebrity
In 2006, we wept as Flynn died on Home and Away. Now Joel McIlroy is facing his own battles.
Chelsea McLaughlin
career
Women hate open-plan offices. And it all started in childhood.
Jessie Stephens
finance
'Our joint income is $195k. But it goes so fast.' 4 women on how much they spend each month.
Amy Nelmes Bissett
news
'He raped me in my school uniform.' Australian women have shared the clothes they were wearing when they were raped.
Di Farmer
reality tv
Let us present a very compelling theory about who Angie's top four are on The Bachelorette.
Chelsea McLaughlin
parent opinion
"Leunig. Let me tell you all the things I'm doing on my phone while 'neglecting' my child."
Nama Winston
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 34-year-old Sydney mum-of-two on a salary of $144,000.
Anonymous
baby
Parents share what surprised them most about the first 3 months with a baby.
Emma McMillan
news
25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after 39 people found dead inside a truck near London, & more in News in 5.
Chelsea McLaughlin
reality tv
"He's not there to make friends." The Bachelorette's Tom on what Ryan was really like in the mansion.
Jessica Staveley
fashion
From Princess Leia to Aladdin: Just 13 of the best Halloween costume ideas for babies.
Brielle Burns
reality tv
All the best reactions to tonight's tense cocktail party on The Bachelorette.
Jessica Staveley
reality tv
Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: OH HONEY, NO. Jamie gives Angie a gift that she certainly doesn't want.
Keryn Donnelly
fashion
I met Trinny Woodall and within minutes, she knew I was wearing the wrong bra size.
Amy Clark
celebrity
The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
reality tv
Limited alcohol and strict lockdown periods: The intense rules reality TV stars have to follow.
Jessica Staveley
beauty
A $25 straightening brush, plus 16 other reasons to do your beauty shopping at ALDI.
Amy Clark
fashion
10 chic sneakers that'll go with any and every outfit this summer.
Charlotte Begg
lady startup
We have three $100 gift vouchers up for grabs. You just need to fill out our quick survey.
Mamamia Team
dating
How to tell what your partner's attachment style is, and what it means for your relationship.
Gemma Bath
true crime
True Crime Conversations: The pictures behind the crimes of Leonard Fraser, the Rockhampton Rapist.
Jessie Stephens
reality tv
Lindsay Lohan just eviscerated Cody Simpson on Instagram for dumping her sister and it's awkward.
Chelsea McLaughlin
politics
Just 18 things Alan Jones has said that are far worse than Jacinda Ardern calling him a 'git'.
Chelsea McLaughlin
reality tv
New partners and a brush with the police: What the Bachelor in Paradise cast are doing now.
Chelsea McLaughlin
rogue
Millions of people are watching these women dancing to abusive messages from their exes.
Gemma Bath
news
"Full of self-pitying cr*p." UK TV host's blistering attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, & more in News in 5.
Billi Fitzsimons
tv
A fact check of five bizarre allegations against Kyle Sandiland's new TV show.
Laura Brodnik
fashion
Ashley Graham just shared a strapless bra tip for women with big boobs and it'll have you wearing dresses all summer.
Brielle Burns
kids
21 kids and counting: The 'addictive' nature of raising a mega-family.
Helen Vnuk
baby
"We couldn’t be more in love." Jennifer Hawkins has given birth to her first child.
Bronte Chaperon
beauty
TRIED AND TESTED: I let a stranger massage the inside of my face for an instant facelift.
Amy Clark
celebrity
The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
reality tv
Cody Simpson, Osher and Rob Mills: The ultimate Masked Singer conspiracy theory.
Jessie Stephens
travel
LAURA BYRNE: Plane trips and poonamis. What I've learned about travelling with a newborn.
Laura Byrne
