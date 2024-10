Setting it up and packing it down.

The initial setup was a breeze — seriously. If I can do it, anyone can.

Honestly, who has the time to read pages and pages of instructions? I want pictures, diagrams and clear directions — and that's exactly what I got.

Within minutes, I had this beauty ready to roll.

After taking it for a test spin around the living room, I could already confirm that the turning circle was tight and it would be super easy to manoeuvre around tight spots in airports, cafes or parks.

Plus, the extra large front wheel glides smoothly over all kinds of terrain — even the piles of laundry I wheeled it over.

Now, let's talk about pram naps. When I'm out, I'm out, and there is no turning back (sorry, Rex).

The stroller reclines to a near-flat position, so it's perfect for those mid-stroll snoozes. That's some serious brownie points in my book.

I had a play around with the different settings and was keen to check out the trike function. I couldn't believe it turned from a pram into a trike in four easy steps. I don't know who was more excited, me or Rex (me, definitely me).

Packing it away is also a breeze, snapping down in four easy clicks and slotting straight into its storage bag — chic.

Image: Supplied.