We need to talk about the silent epidemic killing our children.

This article deals with suicide.

School shootings in the States are so commonplace now that they barely register a mention in the nightly news here in Australia.

The horrific reality that children are sent daily to institutions that fail to protect them from death is so ghastly that most Australian parents, while being outraged, take deep comfort in knowing it's a situation we don't have to deal with here.

"Imagine sending your child to school in America," we gasp to each other around water coolers in the wake of each new slaughter. "I just couldn't do it. I just couldn't send them off each day knowing the risk to their life."

But here, albeit thus far on a less extreme scale, we do have a threat lurking in our educational institutions.

One that is claiming the lives of children barely old enough to sleep without a nightlight.

Last month the news of Charlotte, a 12-year-old Sydney schoolgirl who died by suicide after relentless bullying, shocked the nation.

Her parents Kelly and Mat spoke with 2GB's Ben Fordham about the loss of their beautiful girl, claiming schools aren't doing enough to combat the growing bullying epidemic and its tragic consequences.

"Her final wish for us to tell her story and that hopefully this would gain some awareness and something positive could possibly come from this," Mat said.

