'I thought I was stressed about my son's life-saving surgery. Then I received the diagnosis.'

When Tracey Ryan's son, Leigh, was born 13 weeks premature, it was the beginning of a lifetime of hospital visits.

Little Leigh was diagnosed with neuronal intestinal dysplasia and Hirschsprung's disease, and was unable to use his bowels. Long stays in hospital for lifesaving surgery became part of everyday life for the little boy and his family.

"Leigh spent a lot of his early life in hospital, so I would stay Monday to Friday with him and my husband, Andrew, would do the weekends," Tracey told Mamamia.

"Unfortunately our daughter Erin missed out on a lot, but she understood."

Watch: A 35-year-old woman shares what it's like to have cancer while pregnant. Article continues below.



Video via The Cleveland Clinic.

When Leigh was around 12, he and Tracey were in hospital as he endured yet another life-saving operation, when she felt a sharp pain in her breast.

With her husband working away in the Northern Territory and the worry around her son, Tracey assumed the pain was related to stress. But given she was in the hospital anyway, she talked to one of the nurses.

"With Leigh being in hospital so much, the nurses became our family so I asked one of them to have a feel of my breast," Tracey said.