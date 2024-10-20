'I had a conversation with Olivia Rodrigo and it brought up my biggest insecurity.'

Like every other human being with a soul and a Spotify account, the three time Grammy winner's songs have been added to my life's soundtrack over the years.

'Drivers License' and 'Happier' have kept me company on many slow meandering walks, I've hit play on 'Good 4 U' and 'Love Is Embarrassing' hundreds of times when I needed a burst of energy to do my make-up before a night out and 'Vampire' is always playing in my little sister's car when she picks me up from the airport during my monthly visits home to Queensland. All because, despite our six-year age gap and wildly different tastes in music, it's the one pop song we both want to scream along to as we hit the highway.

So on this night, I was expecting to tell Olivia that I genuinely loved her music.

I was expecting the crowd of people to close in around us with frantic force, as it does in my experience when any famous person knowingly steps into an enclosed space.

And I was expecting her to ignore the fact that my lips, teeth and tongue had suddenly turned a bright shade of purple. An inconvenient but I guess to be expected side effect of downing a 'Guts' mocktail that looked like a cross between the flesh of Twinky Winky and the skin of Barney the dinosaur.

I just wasn't expecting one of my biggest insecurities to be discussed.

When I walked over to meet her, Olivia was standing on a small platform under a halo of lights, emitting what can only be described as the energy of an angel placed upon a Christmas tree in a high-end department store by someone wearing gloves that cost more than my car.