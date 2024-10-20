'I had a conversation with Olivia Rodrigo and it brought up my biggest insecurity.'

Early last Wednesday evening, I found myself standing amongst a sea of excited tweens and opulently dressed influencers, all anxiously waiting for a large set of doors to swing open.
I had snagged a last minute invitation to the opening of Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Gallery Pop-Up in Sydney ahead of her run of concerts here, a pleasant mid-week outing punctuated by lurid purple mocktails, a table heaving with sparkling cupcakes (and some cakes that had gotten on the wrong side of a dagger) and the quickened heartbeats of a slew of girls who were all deeply aware that their hero was about to step into the room.
And then she appeared, a 21-year-old woman in a white mini-dress and glittering red flats, a line to meet her instantly forming and snaking around the room, vibrating with the anticipation usually reserved for a fake Crumbl cookie pop up.
Watch: Get to know Olivia Rodrigo. Post continues after video.
Like many fans, I had first become aware of the songstress after she was cast in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (mostly because I remember having to stop and take a deep breath every time I pronounced the name of her series on my podcast).