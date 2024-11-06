No dating, no sex, no men: Why women in their 20s are going 'boysober'.

Now, there's no such thing as a fleeting thought or an odd date without it being turned into a video viewed by millions of people where a 21-year-old girl tells you the reason the guy you went on a date with ghosted you was because he's dismissive-avoidant and had an unfavourable upbringing.

Before you know it, you're doing an attachment-style quiz from his perspective so you can learn the traits of a dismissive-avoidant while replaying the date in your head and cursing at yourself for asking silly questions like, "What are your parents like?" and "How many siblings do you have?"

You should've known better… even though this was only the first date.

Exhausting, right?

Enter the 'Boysober' movement.

Yes, I'm aware I'm adding another term to the mix. However, this term has the opposite effect to every other modern-dating term.

Being boysober is the idea of giving up men, sex, dating and most importantly… situationships for a period of time. Think of it as a chic form of celibacy.

There's no single definition or rule when it comes to being boysober except for putting in the restraints to truly focus on yourself as a single woman. This might mean going on dates but not having sex, this might mean avoiding all men at all costs. It's basically whatever you have to do to fully commit to yourself.

And the moment I heard about it, I was instantly intrigued.