No dating, no sex, no men: Why women in their 20s are going 'boysober'.

Ghosting and love bombing.
Taxi cab theory.
Breadcrumbing, soft launching, and woke-fishing.
His follower count going up by one.
Orbiting.
Saying he's 6'1, when he's really 5'10.
Long distance.
Swiping left.
Gut instinct.
"Are you exclusive?"
If you don't know the meaning of every phrase above, I'm going to guess that you're not a single woman in her 20s navigating the dating world. A specific group whose heart rates jumped a little bit just reading that opening paragraph.
The rise of infographics and story-time TikToks and professional dating coaches have caused this group of women (myself included) to develop a new term for pretty much every behavioural trait experienced during dating — even if it's been around since our grandparents' time.
