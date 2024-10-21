The loneliness of a celebrity's hotel room.

At the time of Liam Payne's death, the former boy band member had spent several days alone in a hotel room in Argentina.

Initially holidaying with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, she had returned home after complaining about feeling homesick after their planned five-day trip had turned into a two-week vacation.

Hours before Payne fell from his third-story balcony, staff at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires had made an urgent 911 call.

"We've got a guest who has had too many drugs and alcohol and, well, when he is conscious he is trashing the entire room and we need you to send someone, please," the transcript of the 911 call said.

"We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know whether his life may be in danger, the guest's life. He is in a room with a balcony and well, we're a little afraid… he's been here for two or three days."

After Payne's body was identified by police, authorities found his hotel room "in total disorder" with a smashed TV, broken items scattered, and the prescription drug clonazepam (brand name: Klonopin), and other over-the-counter drugs and alcohol found.

Liam Payne's story is tragic but, sadly, it's not entirely new.

Liam Payne experienced rocky years after his One Direction days. Image: Getty.