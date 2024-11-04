Barbara was kidnapped and buried alive for 3 days. She survived.

There are few thoughts as scary as being buried alive.

It's something we see in horror movies, a notion so claustrophobic that you really can't think about for more than a few moments.

This is the situation that Barbara Jane Mackle found herself in for over 80 hours.

The 20-year-old student at Atlanta's Emory University had the world at her fingertips. She was tall, beautiful, brunette and an heiress, to one of Florida's wealthiest families.

Her father, Robert Mackle, was the owner of Deltona Corp, one of the region's biggest housing development companies, worth a whopping $65 million. Her brothers also worked on the business and had friends in high places, including the sitting senator at the time George Smathers and the president-elect Richard Nixon, according to Time, who first reported the story when it happened in 1968.

Of Florida's wealthy elite, the Mackle's were the 'big fish'.

On the day in question, Barbara was sitting an exam when she began to feel unwell. She left the exam in a hurry, calling her mum to pick her up. Her mother Jane was in the area as she was about to drive her daughter home for Christmas. It was December 17.

The mother-daughter duo checked into a motel, the Rodeway Inn, and spent the night talking to one another. Barbara's boyfriend Stewart Woodward visited for a while, before driving off in his white Ford.