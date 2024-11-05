Martha Stewart's whole life crumbled in 2004. Her best friend played a part in her downfall.

In 2004, Martha Stewart, an icon of American lifestyle and homemaking, saw her entire empire unravel in a highly publicised insider trading trial.

But the twist that added salt to the wound? Stewart's long-time best friend, Mariana Pasternak, took the stand against her, delivering testimony that would help lead to Stewart's conviction and subsequent prison sentence.

Their friendship, once full of shared life experiences and mutual support, ended in the most dramatic way possible — in a courtroom.

Stewart and Pasternak had been close for over 20 years. The two met in Westport, Connecticut, in the 1980s and quickly became inseparable.

Stewart even served as the maid of honour at Pasternak's wedding and was godmother to her children. Together, they shared countless holidays and milestones, with Pasternak becoming a fixture in Stewart's life.

