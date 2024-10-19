Why everyone is a bit woo woo right now.

Welcome to the age of magical thinking.

What's driving the trend?

Hollie Azzopardi is a model, a mum, a medium, best-selling author and astrologer, who's been working in the spiritual space for several years — and she has definitely witnessed the rise in magical thinking first-hand.

"My first offering was a vision board workshop, which I offered close to 10 years ago — and it felt really out there," she told me when I sat down to chat all things spirituality with her.

"From there, I created Manifestation and Magic, which was my signature offering for six years. And I felt very uncomfortable using words like 'manifestation', speaking about what the moon was doing. Even only six or seven years ago, it was still taboo."

But now? Every second person is manifesting. 'Mercury retrograde' is a part of everyday conversation. It's not out-there to notice angel numbers, to set an intention at the start of the day, or take time out to get your feet on the grass and connect with nature.

Hollie believes there are a few drivers behind the movement's momentum.

"When COVID happened and the lockdowns happened, people were seeking hope and faith — and a lot of these spiritual practices are seeped in those energies," she said.

"When we were unable to leave our homes, it was a really hopeless time, and I noticed, for me especially, my psychic readings were booked out more than they ever had been before. My Manifestation and Magic program more than doubled in intake, and that was kind of the first upward curve I saw in more people being open minded in these practices."