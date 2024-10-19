Why everyone is a bit woo woo right now.

Tarot cards. Astrology. Human design. Psychic readings. Angel numbers.
Spiritual practices.
'Woo woo.'
Either you love this stuff or — to be frank — you think anyone who does is bats**t crazy.
Me? I'd consider myself spirituality adjacent. 'Woo lite', if you will. I love a psychic reading, I have a few sets of oracle cards (and, okay, a couple of tarot decks too, if I'm being honest — but I don't know how to read them without referencing the guide books). I don't plan every aspect of my life according to my natal chart, but I am definitely aware of my Sun, Moon and Rising (#astrologythings, for the un-woo amongst us).
But whichever side of the spirituality argument you fall on, the increase in people moving towards more intuitively led, 'new age' practices (as they used to be called, and are often found in so-labelled sections of bookstores) is undeniable.
We're seeing a marked increase in people turning away from both staunch atheism and rigid religion, and instead adopting spiritual practices and beliefs that feel like a good fit.