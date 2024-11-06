Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's bond is so strong they ended up on the floor at the Wicked premiere.

Everything you want to know about Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked relationship can be answered by where they chose to sit at the film's world premiere.

Wicked premiered in Sydney on Sunday, November 3 where a yellow brick road carpet sprang up in the Sydney CBD and people camped out on the streets for over 24 hours just to catch a glimpse of the cast celebrating a film that fans have been waiting more than 20 years for.

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is based on the Tony Award winning Broadway show of the same name, and follows Elphaba Thropp (who will eventually become the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda Upland (who goes on to become Glinda the Good Witch) through the untold story of these two unlikely friends. For the unfamiliar, it will make you view The Wizard of Oz in a whole new light.

Arriving at the premiere, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning artist and Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) wore an opulent, custom, black Louis Vuitton gown. She walked hand-in-hand with Grammy-winner Ariana Grande (Galinda), who was wearing a sweeping pink Vivienne Westwood gown that looked as if it could have been plucked from the original 1939 The Wizard of Oz film.

The pair joined their co-stars Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), and Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard of Oz) on stage before the film began. Then, Erivo, Grande and the rest of the cast chose to remain in the packed theatre, as it was the first time they were able to watch the film with an audience.