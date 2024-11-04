One day, Martha Stewart’s billionaire boyfriend turned to her in bed and said something unforgivable.

Martha Stewart is back and more candid than ever with the new Netflix documentary, Martha.

The almost two-hour film offers an intimate portrait of the iconic homemaker's remarkable journey to become the first woman to be a self-made billionaire in American history.

Through personal diaries, interviews with Stewart and those close to her, and archival footage, the documentary charts Stewart's evolution from humble beginnings to business mogul, including her prison stint and unexpected comeback era with a little help from Snoop Dogg.

Watch the trailer for Martha. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

However, the R.J. Cutler-directed film has since drawn criticism from the titular Martha herself. She savaged the documentary in an interview with the New York Times.

The 83-year-old scolded the Oscar-nominated director, claiming that Cutler was given "total access" to her archive, but he "really used very little. It was just shocking."

Stewart also took issue with the film's musical score and some unflattering scenes and camera angles. "I told him, 'Don't use that angle! That's not the nicest angle. You had three cameras. Use the other angle.' He would not change that," she vented about the doco.