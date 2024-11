"How much sleep were our babies getting? How much were we getting? And why was it never enough?"

Thankfully, the wise women who told me it would "get better" were right — my boys, now aged six, eight and 11, no longer wake every three hours asking to be fed.

But sleeping through the night isn't a given once kids get older. They still wake up asking for cuddles, reassurance, a drink of water, a trip to the bathroom or simply to announce, "I can't sleep" — meaning, of course, that us parents can't sleep either.

Without sounding too much like a smug mum, I'm grateful that my boys now all sleep through the night, every night (sorry to anyone still waking around the clock). Here's my failproof formula.

Engage in physical play.

Keeping my kids active is a big part of the sleep equation, and physically challenging play that also stimulates them mentally is the perfect way to wear them out so they enjoy a solid sleep.

Tennis is particularly great for this — it helps kids refine their skills, stay physically active and engage socially, ticking all the boxes for physical play. Hot Shots Tennis from Tennis Australia is the ideal program for children aged 3-10 plus, customised for their age and ability with tailored equipment and court sizes.

Available through local tennis clubs, Hot Shots Tennis focuses on teaching kids to play while helping them develop valuable life skills. Coaches encourage positive friendships, resilience in overcoming challenges and teamwork — while also tiring them out in the process.