Donald Trump is heading to the White House. Again.

The race for the White House is finally over, and Donald Trump has come out on top as called by Associated Press News.

In May, the Republican became the first US president to be convicted of a crime. Now, he's preparing to return to the oval office as the 47th president of the United States.

On X (formerly Twitter), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated the President-elect on his victory.

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory," Albanese wrote. "Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies.

"Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future."

The former president and Vice President Kamala Harris faced off in what started off as a close race before Trump took the lead over Harris, overperforming in certain states. Victories in battleground states including North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania helped push Trump over the line.

This campaign trail has not been a "typical one" — Harris said so herself last week.

Between controversial topics like abortion and immigration, to Harris' late entrance into the race, it's been a journey.

Trump and his vice presidential running mate, JD Vance, will be sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Watch: Presidential debate highlights between Trump And Biden 2024 . Post continues below.