Police ruled Charli Powell's death a suicide. The truth was far more sinister.

Content warning for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers: this story may contain images and voices of dead Indigenous people.

In February 2019 Charli Powell's body was found by her boyfriend at a men's toilet block in Queanbeyan near Canberra.

Just 17 at the time, police ruled her death a suicide.

But for her best friend Kaitlin and her mother Sharon, there was always more to the story.

"A mother just knows. I can't, I can't put it into words, but I just had that feeling in the pit of my stomach that just has not gone away," Sharon told Dimity Clancey on 60 Minutes.

"If there's a suicide, an alleged suicide and there's domestic violence involved, it needs to be looked at like a homicide until proven otherwise."

VIDEO: 60 Minutes investigates the Invisible Deaths. Article continues after video.



Video via Instagram/60minutes9

At the time of her death, Charli had been trying to leave her abusive relationship.

"I think the worst thing I remember was he put her head through a glass table," Charli's best friend, Kaitlin shared with 60 Minutes.