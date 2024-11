"I do get that all the time," she said, referring to the classic, "I don't know how she does it" attitude often directed at high-achieving women.

"And I think, sure, but imagine if we all just did a little bit — imagine what that would be like."

After seven years and having cared for nearly 50 different kids, ranging from 18 months to 18 years old, it's safe to say Jenna knows just how badly the community needs foster carers.

While working with an Aboriginal women's legal service, Jenna saw how many children are still being removed from their homes, especially in Aboriginal communities.

"It's a very distinct memory for me. My colleague came in after Christmas and she was crying. I asked her what was wrong and she said, 'About four of my clients had their children removed over Christmas.'"

While some cases are unavoidable, Jenna saw first-hand how preventable many could be when families are given the right support.

"I chose to become a foster carer because I wanted to actually be part of making a positive change. I wanted to be part of the solution," Jenna told me.

These kids need our help, now.

Jenna said that in Victoria, there aren't enough foster carers to fulfill the need.

"So, what that means is that kids are ending up in residential care or in hotels with workers and they end up more traumatised, and it becomes harder for them to return to their families," she explained.