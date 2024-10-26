'My daughter is cheating on her husband and I'm helping her get away with it.'

"Everyone thinks my daughter has the perfect family life — married for more than a decade with two charming children and a beautiful home," Sally* wrote in a piece for The Sun.

"But only I know that she has secretly been cheating on the father of her children for the past two years. And I'm not just willing to help her in her deception, I'm absolutely delighted about it."

From the moment she met Dave* in 2013, Sally took a disliking to her daughter's partner, describing him as "brash" and "full of himself".

She hoped things would "fizzle out". She thought her daughter, who she said is clever and successful, with a job in PR, would "come to her senses". But two years into the relationship, Dave proposed while the pair were in Paris.

Sophie* knew her mum wasn't a fan of her partner.

At first, the 35-year-old would make excuses for what Sally deemed questionable behaviour. But when Sophie fell pregnant, Sally "realised with a sickening jolt that Dave was here to stay". The couple now share two young children.

Giving up her career to look after the kids, Sophie "struggled" alone, shared Sally, as Dave would go to the pub after work, and to the golfing range on weekends.