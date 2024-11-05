'Just 8 questions I have for people who still wear shower caps.'

Hey! I see you over there. Put the plastic cap down.

I always thought that shower caps were something we used as children to protect our ears from soap and water and to give our mothers a break from constantly brushing out our tangled hair.

I assumed we all grew out of the shower cap industry and just avoided getting our hair wet like proper adults.

That was until I learned that my boss Mia Freedman still wears one. You can listen to her distressing shower cap story on the Mamamia Out Loud podcast.

Listen: Mia's upsetting shower cap story. Post continues below.

If that wasn't convincing enough to not use a shower cap then I have a few questions for you lot.

Of course, I don't want this to be a hit piece, which is why I've taken council with my friend (for now), desk buddy and You Beauty co-host Erin Docherty. She's also Mamamia's health and beauty editor which means she already has authority over me.

Watch: 4 reasons why you should pee in the shower. Post continues below