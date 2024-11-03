LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The best beauty products I bought in Europe (that you can get here).'

In case you missed it I got back from Europe almost a month ago. I went on a holiday with my husband and preschooler for four weeks — it was a bit of a last hurrah before our kiddo starts big school and we're bound by the quarterly school holiday dates.
We spent our time in the UK, Spain and France, and you'd better believe I bought a whole bunch of beauty products in the name of tax-deductible research.
Watch: Speaking of travelling, here's Erin Docherty's in-flight skincare routine. Post continues below.
Not everything I purchased was worth writing home about, but I did find some winners. Add them to your list if you're planning an OS trip or buy them online.