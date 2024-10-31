Her name was Cheryl Davidson. Her husband should have got to see her again.

This story mentions domestic violence.

Cheryl Davidson was a familiar smiling face in a town in north-central NSW.

Known for her "kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit", Cheryl was someone who "touched the lives of everyone who knew her".

On October 25, the loving mother, believed to be aged in her 50s, was allegedly murdered by her son, Callan Davidson, at a Gunnedah caravan park.

A concern for welfare call was made to the police over "commotion in a tent" at about 8.20 am last Friday.

Officers arrived at a "traumatic scene" and allegedly found 29-year-old Callan with "an amount of blood on him", Chief Inspector Michael Wurth told reporters.

Police then discovered Cheryl's body "seriously injured" in a nearby tent and seized a knife at the scene.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived but Cheryl could not be saved and died at the park.

Wurth said Callan had been living at the park for two weeks, while Cheryl lived at a home in Gunnedah.

Callan was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station, where he was charged with murder (domestic violence).