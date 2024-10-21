OPINION: 'There are plenty of things to be angry at Albanese about. His new house is not one of them.'

Over the weekend I stayed in an Airbnb just a few streets over from the PM's new home at Copacabana.

It's a lovely little suburb tucked into a hilly nook of the NSW Central Coast, with large impressive homes juxtaposed against a quaint, somewhat sleepy main street and a large quiet stretch of Aussie beach.

While some of the homes are certainly flashy, the area isn't pretentious. It actually feels quite suburban, and it's certainly not overrun by tourists. The thought of paparazzi and national media descending on this little spot feels quite bizarre.

Take a peek at Albanese's new home. Post continues after video.



Nine

Truthfully, it's not the kind of place I would expect a prime minister to buy property. It feels too far away.

The only access is via a stomach-churning windy little road, and I certainly didn't see anywhere to park a chopper should he be needed in a hurry.

Spending time there made me even more adamant in my opinion that everyone is making a giant fuss about nothing.

Why the hell does it matter that Albanese has bought a house here? Truly, we're outraged at the wrong thing.