'I can't stop talking about this Netflix show that’s a cross between MasterChef and Squid Game.'

I have not watched a cooking reality show in four years. Why? In all honesty, it's just not a genre that does anything for me personally.

With so many shows on that market, from My Kitchen Rules and Top Chef, to the Great British Bake Off and Iron Chef, it fills me with nothing but love to see so many people finding solace in this wholesome little (or not so little) corner of television. But alas, not for me.

That was until last week.

I was mindlessly scrolling Netflix, as you do on a Friday night, when I came across a show that a couple of friends had been nagging me to watch. In a fit of boredom, I clicked… and it has single handedly changed my life. Or at least, my mind when it comes to cooking shows.

Imagine the standard cooking competition show. Maybe you've seen it before, with the same all-or-nothing challenges, talented chefs, and impressive dishes. Imagine all that, but add to the already high-stakes by including social hierarchy tension, pitting chefs of all different societal standings in the culinary world against each other. Then, top it off with incredibly high production value and dramatic narration that can only be described as chilling.

And that's Netflix's Culinary Class Wars.

It's Masterchef meets Squid Game and it has completely shaken up the genre.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Culinary Class Wars season 1. Article continues after video.