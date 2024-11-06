'I thought I was run down with pneumonia. Then doctors looked at my heart.'

Lauren Norton is stuck in limbo.

The mother-of-three lives each day anxiously waiting for her phone to ring hoping to hear one sentence: "We've found you a heart".

"I lie awake because I'm on the transplant list and I could get a call at any time," she tells Mamamia.

"If I get my call today, am I ready? I don't know."

Lauren was diagnosed Tricuspid Artesia, a congenital heart disease that limits the blood flow through the heart, as a baby, and it has controlled her life ever since.

At four months old, Lauren underwent open heart surgery. Then again at nine and 20 years old.

Now, at 42, a heart transplant is her "one saving grace".

"Mum and Dad were always told when I was little a heart transplant was on the cards, but I've defied all of the odds continually throughout my life," she said.

"I'm facing their ultimate fear that this would one day become a reality. I'm on 'the list'."

Currently, about 1,800 Australians are on a waiting list for an organ transplant and another 14,000 people are on dialysis — many of whom could benefit from a kidney transplant, according to Donate Life.

Yet only two per cent of people who die in hospital each year can be considered for organ donation.

"There's people who have been on the list a day, a week. There's people who have been on the list for six years," Lauren said.

It means when there finally is a match, you can't miss that opportunity.

Watch: Mum-of-three waiting for a heart transplant. Post continues below.