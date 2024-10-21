'I hate my kid's friend. Can I stop them from coming over?'

All parents want their kids to have friends, but what happens when those friends feel like a mini menace in your home?

You know the type — the kid who treats your living room like a WWE ring, raids your fridge without asking, and somehow makes you question your entire parenting strategy in the space of a playdate.

So, what's a parent to do? Can you subtly "uninvite" this tiny terror, or is it just one of those parenting hurdles we have to leap?

Watch: Should you let your kids have sleepovers? Article continues after video.





The gut instinct to step in.

As Eileen Kennedy-Moore Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, points out, it's highly likely that at some point, your child will choose a friend who makes you reconsider all the good in humanity (or at least your patience).

Whether they're loud, disrespectful, or a general whirlwind of chaos, the temptation to ban them might creep up. And that instinct? Totally normal.

"Part of you is probably tempted just to forbid your son from playing with this kid. But another part of you probably recognises that this could cause more harm than good," says Kennedy-Moore.

Jo Abi, a writer and mum, knows this all too well.

"My daughter Caterina is seven years old and she's little miss compliant. So she's one of those girls who is a follower not a leader, and I look at her and go "how did I have you?'," she revealed on a 2017 episode of The Parent Code podcast.